GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares during the period. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,629,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,520.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 520,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $22,336,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 753,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.