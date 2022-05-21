GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 65,718 Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.70% of Bannix Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

BNIX stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.