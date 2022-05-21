GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1,473.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 277,083 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVG remained flat at $$15.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

