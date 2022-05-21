GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCLU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

