GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCLU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roth Ch Acquisition V (ROCLU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.