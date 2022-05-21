Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 2,062,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

