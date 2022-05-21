Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.84. 1,205,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.