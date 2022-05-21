Gabelli Funds LLC Has $210.50 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sony Group worth $210,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SONY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 806,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,896. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

