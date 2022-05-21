Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Henry Schein worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 780,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.