Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock remained flat at $$122.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

