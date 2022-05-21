Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $71,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 1,754,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,311. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

