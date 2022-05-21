Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,317 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,734,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.28.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.