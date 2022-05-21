Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 41,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.87 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

