Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 656 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $29.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,115.93 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,535.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,710.38.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

