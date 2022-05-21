Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Crane worth $92,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.81. 255,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

