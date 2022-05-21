Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBD stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 2,544,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

