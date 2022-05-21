Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.38% of ITT worth $33,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 875,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,469. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

