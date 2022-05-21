Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 1,323,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

