Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

