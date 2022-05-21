Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,851. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

