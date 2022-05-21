Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.46% of Matthews International worth $40,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

MATW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

