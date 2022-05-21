Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $20,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 212,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,891. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

