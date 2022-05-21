Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,900 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.63% of Curtiss-Wright worth $34,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 562,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,013. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

