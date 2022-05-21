Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 61,300 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.98% of Federal Signal worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

FSS remained flat at $$33.50 during trading on Friday. 324,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,777. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

