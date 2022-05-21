Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.96% of Patterson Companies worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

