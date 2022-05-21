Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.38% of Chart Industries worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. 312,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,089. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

