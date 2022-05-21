GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $532.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.92.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

