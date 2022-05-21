Gatechain Token Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

