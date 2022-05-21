Gather (GTH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,625.00

Gather (GTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $349,625.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

