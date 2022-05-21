GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $139,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GATX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,209. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

GATX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 227,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,405. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

