Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

GNK stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $953.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $54,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

