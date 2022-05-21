General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,595.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $36.15 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in General American Investors by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,592,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

