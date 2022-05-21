Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.70% of Gentherm worth $49,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

