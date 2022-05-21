Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,469 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,242,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.77. 1,179,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $223.54. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

