Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,543 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,126,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.14. 4,686,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.16 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

