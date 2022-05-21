Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,728 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Public Storage worth $1,189,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.71.

PSA stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.91. 606,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $275.27 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.67 and a 200-day moving average of $359.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

