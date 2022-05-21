Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,647,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,014. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

