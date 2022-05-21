Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 157,019 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Target worth $1,890,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,790,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,277,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. 12,300,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.89 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

