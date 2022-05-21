Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 99,362 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $999,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $783,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $471,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.41. 2,246,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.