Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of CME Group worth $1,443,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

CME stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. 2,601,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.