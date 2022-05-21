Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 320,602 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,328,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 24,408,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,414,302. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

