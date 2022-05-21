Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 272,502 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,527,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,309,000 after purchasing an additional 337,553 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 975,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,607,000 after purchasing an additional 301,716 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,507,448.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.13 on Friday, hitting $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

