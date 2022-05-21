Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is Senator Investment Group LP’s Largest Position

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,595,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,074 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 10.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 5.15% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $565,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after buying an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,874,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

