GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,764 ($21.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a market capitalization of £88.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,719.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,633.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

