Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Glen Eagle Resources shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 92,035 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

