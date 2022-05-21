Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

GBT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 1,211,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,738. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

