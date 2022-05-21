Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 705,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 745,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

