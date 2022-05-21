Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading 0% Higher

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $47.70. 137,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 42,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16.
