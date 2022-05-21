Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.11. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

