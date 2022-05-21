Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

