Goff John C Acquires Shares of 13,000 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Upland Software makes up 0.3% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 392,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,196. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $42.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

